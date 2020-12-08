Thompson Okanagan Tourism wins prestigious award for third time

TOTA will also be first Canadian host of World Travel Awards ceremony in Vernon in 2021

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) — which is among the world’s leading travel, tourism, and hospitality brands — was named the 2020 World’s Responsible Tourism Award Winner for the third consecutive year at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards.

This announcement follows TOTA’s win of North America’s Responsible Tourism Award in November, and recognizes many years of continued leadership efforts to exceed global standards of sustainable tourism.

“We are honoured and grateful to be recognized for a third time with this prestigious global award for our continued commitment to responsible destination management and stewardship,” says Glenn Mandziuk, TOTA President and CEO. “I would like to sincerely thank the World Travel Awards for this recognition, as well as our board, staff, partners, and stakeholders, without whom this would not have been possible.”

The World Travel Awards are the international benchmark for recognizing excellence in the travel industry, with voting conducted by industry professionals from around the globe.

The concept of “responsible tourism” has gained new meaning this year and, alongside continued sustainability efforts, TOTA pivoted resources to support local tourism businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic by providing one-on-one support, training, education, and advocacy through the Tourism Resiliency Program.

“It has been a truly challenging year for the travel and tourism industry. Through new trials and tribulations, the well-being and resiliency of our natural, social, and cultural environment remains at the core of our efforts,” says Mandziuk. “The tourism operators of the Thompson Okanagan region have displayed impressive resiliency.”

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association looks forward to welcoming and hosting the World Travel Awards North America Gala Ceremony at Predator Ridge Resort in Vernon in autumn 2021, marking the first time that the World Travel Awards will be hosted in Canada.

The 2020 World Travel Awards were planned to take place in the Thompson Okanagan in November 2020, but were moved to a virtual stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



