TNRD announces evacuation alert for Wild Goose Lakes area, includes Clink and Ridge Lake and parts of Dog Creek Road

Wild Goose Lake fire causes evacuation alert

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

A wildfire burning in the vicinity of Wild Goose Lakes poses an imminent threat to people and property. Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the area surrounding Wild Goose Lakes including properties north and east of Clink Lake, as identified in the attached map.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises and property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

1. Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and

property to an identified safe reception centre.

2. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers

(insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants.

3. Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

4. Collect pets and pet needs.

5. If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

IN THE EVENT AN EVACUATION IS REQUIRED, residents in the above-described areas and as identified on the attached map will need to exit the area and will be directed to a designated reception centre.

If you require more information contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operation Centre at 1-877 377 8673. Current hours of operation for the Emergency Operations Centre are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These hours are subject to change as require. For emergency assistance after hours contact the Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

Previous story
Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn
Next story
Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

Just Posted

TNRD announces evacuation alert for Wild Goose Lakes area, includes Clink and Ridge Lake and parts of Dog Creek Road

Wild Goose Lake fire causes evacuation alert

TNRD issues evacuation alert for Bonaparte-Young Lake area

Alert is due to wildfire burning northeast of Young Lake

87 active wildfires and 7 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Houseman fire increased to 19.5 hectares, 70 Mile to 524 hectares and Mahood to 360 hectares

Ashcroft Terminal partners with Singapore-based based company to provide services

Partnership comes as terminal begins three-year, $28 million build-out that will create 250 jobs.

Feedback wanted from Cache Creek residents, businesses

Surveys about seniors’ housing and the downtown core are being conducted.

UPDATED: Two officers killed in New Brunswick shooting are identified

Four dead after shooting in Fredericton neighbourhood, with one suspect in custody.

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

Fat girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

BREAKING: Evacuation alert issued for parts of Quesnel and areas west

Alert includes West Fraser Road, West Quesnel, Bouchie Lake, Milburn Lake and Puntchesakut Lake

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

Most Read