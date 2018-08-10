TNRD announces evacuation alert for Wild Goose Lakes area, includes Clink and Ridge Lake and parts of Dog Creek Road

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

A wildfire burning in the vicinity of Wild Goose Lakes poses an imminent threat to people and property. Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the area surrounding Wild Goose Lakes including properties north and east of Clink Lake, as identified in the attached map.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises and property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

1. Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and

property to an identified safe reception centre.

2. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers

(insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants.

3. Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

4. Collect pets and pet needs.

5. If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

IN THE EVENT AN EVACUATION IS REQUIRED, residents in the above-described areas and as identified on the attached map will need to exit the area and will be directed to a designated reception centre.

If you require more information contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operation Centre at 1-877 377 8673. Current hours of operation for the Emergency Operations Centre are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These hours are subject to change as require. For emergency assistance after hours contact the Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.