The Tree of Heaven, an aggressive plant, pictured on Tingley Street in Ashcroft, August 2018. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Tree of Heaven, an aggressive plant, pictured on Tingley Street in Ashcroft, August 2018. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

TNRD offers help in whacking invasive plants in Ashcroft

Ashcroft is being offered a helping hand in eradicating invasive plant species in the village.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has invited the village to participate in a regional invasive plant species management program, which would provide landowner assistance, as well as regional coordination, education, and outreach. The program would cost the village $10,000 a year, or a maximum of 2.5 per cent of the program’s total budget.

Council will consider the request at its next meeting on Feb. 22. If Ashcroft and other municipalities agree to opt in, the TNRD will then amend its service bylaw to include municipalities before sending it for a final resolution to all councils.

“Weeds don’t follow boundaries on a map,” Jamie Vieira, the TNRD’s manager of environmental services, told council in a delegation on Feb. 8. “Unfortunately, the weed issues in surrounding electoral areas don’t stop when they see the Ashcroft municipal sign. What we’re seeing is more and more invasive plant issues in urban and semi-urban areas.

“We’re also finding more landowners within municipalities calling us asking for help to identify or treat weeds, but they don’t qualify for the service.”

The TNRD Invasive Plant program was established in 1976 with the specific purpose of funding knapweed control on private ranch lands. The service was established as an Electoral Area (EA) service funded by taxation of properties in all 10 TNRD electoral areas. Member municipalities were not included in the service at the time, because weeds were seen as only an agriculture problem and the service was designed specifically to assist farms and ranches.

The expansion would provide similar services to municipalities and individuals. Vieira said that more municipalities involved will “help and improve invasive plant services regionwide.”

B.C. has 850 alien plant species, of which 175 are known to be invasive, said Coleen Hougen, the TNRD’s invasive plant management coordinator. A 2009 impact assessment found damage from invasive species was anticipated to cost $139 million a year by 2020.

Ashcroft is already seeing invasive species within the village limits, including the Tree of Heaven, an aggressive tree species seen on Tingley Street, as well Japanese knotweed, which is similar to bamboo but has a hollow stem, and roots that can penetrate hard materials and potentially damage infrastructure, home foundations, and public amenities. It has been found on Barnes Road. Hoary alyssum, which is toxic to horses, has also been spotted in the Cornwall Creek area, west of town.

“The threat’s really quite real,” Hougen said.

Giant hogweed, a toxic weed prevalent in the Fraser Valley, isn’t here yet but is close, she added. “It could become a public safety concern if this plant was to establish in Ashcroft,” she said. “If it does show up it would be good to have those services available to remove it before it spreads.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury
Next story
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

Just Posted

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

A sample Voyent Alert notification message. Ashcroft residents can sign up for the free service, which delivers urgent communications in a variety of ways. (Photo credit: Voyent Alert)
Ashcroft on alert: new notification system offered to residents

Voyent Alert offers residents free, customized way to receive critical information and alerts

An overlay showing the proposed site of a new Clinton public works yard at Elliott Park. The baseball diamond is at far left, centre; Elliott Park Way is at right, with Kelly Lake Road (not shown) at the top (north) of the picture. (Photo credit: Village of Clinton)
‘Timing is right’ for construction of new Clinton public works facility

Village is borrowing $1.2 million for project that has been in the works for several years

Ewe looking at me? Clinton council will be reviewing the village’s Animal Control Bylaw after a request from a 4-H Club member who is worried that the bylaw’s wording might discourage club members from taking on some animal-related projects. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Clinton council moves to overhaul its Animal Control Bylaw

Move comes after request from a member of Clinton 4-H Club about a possible issue

The Tree of Heaven, an aggressive plant, pictured on Tingley Street in Ashcroft, August 2018. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
TNRD offers help in whacking invasive plants in Ashcroft

Ashcroft is being offered a helping hand in eradicating invasive plant species… Continue reading

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

Most Read