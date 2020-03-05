Toronto boy, 14, still missing hours after Amber Alert; believed abducted

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Shammah Jolayemi is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who Toronto police say was abducted in the northwestern part of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert remains missing.

The alert, issued around midnight, comes amid concern Shammah Jolayemi was abducted in the northwest part of the city.

Police said they were “extremely concerned” for his safety.

The teen was last seen Wednesday morning — in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police say they are looking for two men, between 18 and 22 years old, who were wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads.

Officers are also looking for a black Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

A vehicle of interest to the Toronto Police Service is seen in a still image handout from a surveillance camera. Police say they are looking for a 14 year old boy who may have been abducted. The vehicle of interest is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service.

Investigators say they want to speak to the boy’s step-brother, Olalekan Osikoya.

Shammah is described as about six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, shiny black puffy coat, and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

Investigators offered no further details as of Thursday morning.

