Train carrying grain derailed in White Canyon, east of Lytton

A mudslide caused the train to go off the tracks, but no injuries were reported

Pictures posted to the Lyttonites Facebook page show train cars off the tracks in White Canyon, with heavy equipment on scene to deal with the mudslide that caused the derailment. (Facebook photos)

A mudslide has caused a train derailment in White Canyon, which is east of Lytton and very close to the Kumsheen Rafting Resort.

Black Press has learned that a CP train was carrying grain on Tuesday, Sept. 28, running on a CN track when it went off the rails.

There were no injuries and heavy equipment is already on the scene for recovery efforts.

