The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

The Green Thumb team won the award for ‘Most Creative’ planter, in part for their whimsical use of painted stone ladybugs that passers-by were encouraged to take. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Prizes awarded in Cache Creek Adopt a Planter program

A new Urgent and Primary Care Centre, which will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., has opened at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre now open seven days a week

The Ashcroft ambulance station is receiving four more full-time paramedics. (Photo credit: Journal files)
More full-time positions created at Ashcroft ambulance station

Voting sign in Ashcroft, May 2017. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
All-candidates’ forums coming up in several local communities