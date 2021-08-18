Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Justin Trudeau is blaming Taliban checkpoints rather than government bureaucracy and delays for what many see as the slow pace of Canada’s effort to save former Afghan interpreters and their families. The prime minister and Liberal leader made the comments during an election campaign event in Vancouver today as fears and frustrations mount over the fate of hundreds of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their links to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo

Trudeau blames Taliban — not bureaucracy — for pace of evacuations from Afghanistan

Others say they have been waiting for information on hundreds of applications and requests for help

Justin Trudeau is blaming Taliban checkpoints rather than government bureaucracy and delays for what many see as the slow pace of Canada’s effort to save former Afghan interpreters and their families.

The prime minister and Liberal leader made the comments during an election campaign event in Vancouver today as fears and frustrations mount over the fate of hundreds of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their links to Canada.

Much of that anxiety has been linked to what Canadian veterans and advocacy groups working to evacuate those Afghans say are onerous paperwork requirements and a lack of communication from immigration officials.

But Trudeau said the main reason the handful of evacuation flights that have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan have been half full is because the Taliban are preventing people from reaching the Kabul airport.

Trudeau’s comments stand in contrast to former interpreters, veterans and others who say they have been waiting for information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on hundreds of applications and requests for help.

Andrew Rusk, the founder of a national advocacy campaign to bring interpreters and local staff to Canada, says his group has heard from dozens of Afghans who have submitted their paperwork and are waiting for any word on whether they can escape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

Afghanistanfederal election

Previous story
Rise in hate during pandemic to mark first-ever inquiry by B.C. human rights commissioner
Next story
B.C. reports 553 new COVID cases, 1 death as new outbreak declared at Site C

Just Posted

Highway 5 at Othello, about 11 km east of Hope. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla reopens to essential travel only, no stopping

Ted Fisher is recovering in hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle collision with a moose east of Quesnel on the Barkerville Highway. (Brooke L’Heureux/GoFundMe)
Community rallies for Quesnel wildfire pilot injured in motorcycle collision with moose

Photo of members of the Ashcroft Speed Swim Club from the Aug. 12, 1971 issue of the <em>Journal</em>. The cutline reads “1st row: Fiona West, Janice LaPointe, Audrey Lowe, Colleen Bundus, Kim Woodbury, Lyn Boomer, Tracey Robins, Marcus Lowe. 2nd row: Mike Manning, Darrel Nadeau, Darlene Quesnel, Donald Pears, ….., Doug Morrison, Timmy Askiastall, ….., Allen Miller, Keith Erickson, ….., Don Weatherley. 3rd row: Coach Linda Savage, Billy Anderson, Susan Boomer, Christine Massey, Donna Mazurkewich, Kelly Morrison, Verna McAbee, Allan Boomer, Tony West, Joey Mazurkewich, Doug Masey. 4th row: Rosa Noble, Jo-Ann Lapointe, Stearn Fredrickson, Mike Pears, Grant Overton, Dennis Johnson, Mike Morrison, Glen Tegart, Brett Nadeau. There are other members missing and others pictured names not known.” (All names are spelled here as per the original cutline; apologies 50 years later for any errors.) (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1946, Cache Creek prepares for the arrival of electric light

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health