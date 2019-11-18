Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks next to the Watermark sculpture along the St. John River in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday August 15, 2019. (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau is set to unveil his first post-election cabinet Wednesday morning.

Trudeau is set to unveil his first post-election cabinet Wednesday morning

Several environment leaders say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to put action on climate change in the mandate letter of every minister he names to his inner circle.

Trudeau is set to unveil his first post-election cabinet Wednesday morning.

Isabelle Turcotte from the Pembina Institute says climate action is not only for the environment minister to manage and the way Trudeau sets up his next cabinet should reflect that.

She says if the government agrees it is a crisis, then it must make all its decisions through the lens of the impact it might have on emissions and climate change.

Catherine Abreu, executive director of the Climate Action Network Canada, says Trudeau also needs to highlight the transition to a clean economy.

Abreu says she would love to see a separate ministry dedicated to helping Canada transition to a new economy, including for dealing with the impact of other changes such as technology and the gig economy.

READ MORE: Climate and pipeline are priorities after election, Trudeau says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Just Posted

This year’s Smile Cookie campaign vastly exceeds expectations

‘It blew everything we expected to do out of the water’

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

New Ashcroft water treatment plant is up and running

A grand opening and public tours are planned for Nov. 19

Suspect wanted for crimes in Kamloops, Merritt, Kelowna

Public asked to be on lookout for a burgundy Dodge Ram D-150 pickup

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Bettman declined to weigh in on Cherry’s departure

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers

‘When all else has failed we have to hold people accountable,’ Police Chief Mike Serr tells council

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Most Read