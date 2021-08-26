NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, O’Toole in central Canada while Singh to campaign in Winnipeg

Leaders continue to pound the pavement on the federal election campaign

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec City in the morning for an announcement about supporting seniors.

Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservatives, has an announcement scheduled in Ottawa and will stay in the city to then host a virtual town hall with Nova Scotians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make two announcements in Winnipeg — one about housing and the other with heads of Manitoba First Nations.

Singh will then cross the boundary into Ontario for a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

On Wednesday, the main political parties made varying promises to help make everything from housing to food to mobile phone bills less costly.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau faces protest at South Surrey campaign stop

RELATED: Conservative candidate apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Variety of supports available for B.C. ranchers hit by wildfires
Next story
Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

Just Posted

Interior Health is planning to repatriate care home residents who were evacuated from seven communities, including 100 Mile House. (File photo).
Interior Health starts ‘repatriation’ of long-term care residents

Five candidates are running in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, which includes Clinton. (Photo credit: The Canadian Press/Peter Power)
Update: Five candidates vie for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo seat

A participant in the Ashcroft HUB’s recent ‘Jurassic Park’ camp shows off one of her creations. There will be more kids’ camps at the HUB on Tuesday afternoons through Oct. 26. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB/Facebook)
It’s happening at the HUB with kids’ camps, workshops, and more

Members of the Desert Daze team with Marcie Down of Gold Country Communities Society (third from l) in July 2021, discussing plans to film some of this year’s festival. On Aug. 22 it was announced that the festival would have to be cancelled for the second year in a row. (Photo credit: Desert Daze/Facebook)
Desert Daze music festival cancelled due to wildfires, COVID