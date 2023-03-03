An RCMP officer stands by as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses new Canadians during a citizenship ceremony in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next RCMP commissioner is “an excellent idea.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP officer stands by as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses new Canadians during a citizenship ceremony in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next RCMP commissioner is “an excellent idea.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an ‘excellent idea’

Some First Nations leaders urging government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is “an excellent idea.”

He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term.

She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force during a chaotic few years that included the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history, along with growing calls to defund the police and allegations of systemic racism in the force.

Trudeau says the next RCMP commissioner will be selected through an independent process and he did not commit to ensuring Lucki’s successor is Indigenous.

He says bringing change to an institution like the RCMP “is not just about putting the right person at the top.”

RELATED: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

Federal PoliticsIndigenousRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa on hook for software glitch that caused deadly military helicopter crash

Just Posted

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Operations resume at Tolko lumber mills in Cariboo, North Okanagan

Crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops. (Skilled Truckers/ Facebook)
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

A painting of the historic Ashcroft fire hall is one of the more than 150 works up for display and auction at this year’s Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB from March 6 - 17. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Anonymous Art Show returns to HUB with more than 150 works

Pop-up banner image