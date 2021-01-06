Trump backers flood D.C., clash with Capitol police as Biden certification begins

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Mike Pence hands the electoral certificate from the state of Arizona to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as he presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)Vice President Mike Pence hands the electoral certificate from the state of Arizona to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as he presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

Protesters loyal to President Donald Trump clashed with police Wednesday on Capitol Hill as lawmakers began the tension-filled, arduous process of certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Video posted to Twitter showed some of the thousands of Trump loyalists who have crowded into the national capital trying to breach barricades while dozens of Capitol police officers struggled to hold them back.

As the tumult erupted, Congress began certifying the results of November’s presidential election, a process several House and Senate members have promised to oppose.

Tensions on the Hill erupted shortly after the president himself spent more than an hour airing familiar grievances before a crowd of thousands outside the White House, a sea of Trump banners and American flags snapping in a bitter January wind.

“We will never concede,” Trump bellowed to lusty cheers. “We will never give up.”

What is normally a staid exercise in constitutional process began Wednesday with Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz formally objecting to the electors from their states.

That triggered a maximum two hours of separate debate in the two chambers of Congress, a process that’s expected to repeat itself each time a member registers an objection.

In his refusal to acknowledge defeat, Trump has ratcheted up the pressure on Vice-President Mike Pence, who is presiding over today’s certification process, even though he has no real power to derail it.

Pence said as much Wednesday, even as Trump was outside urging his vice-president to “do the right thing.”

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win, citing phoney allegations of election fraud — a futile exercise that will ultimately do little beyond delaying the inevitable.

Adding to the tension is the shifting political landscape in Georgia, where Democrat Raphael Warnock was elected the state’s first Black senator and Jon Ossoff appears poised to unseat Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Two Democratic victories in Tuesday’s run-off elections would wrest control of the Senate away from the Republicans and provide a clearer path for Biden’s presidential agenda.

All of that is fuelling fears of violence in D.C., where Trump supporters clashed Tuesday night with police and members of the National Guard are on hand to help maintain order.

On Capitol Hill, all eyes will be on Pence — a loyal Trump lieutenant who finds himself caught between his devotion to the president and his obligations under the U.S. constitution.

Experts insist Pence’s role is strictly ceremonial and that he doesn’t have the power to reject electoral college votes.

Trump seems to disagree.

“If Vice-President Mike Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday — a message Twitter promptly stamped with its now-familiar “disputed” flag.

He followed that up with a direct appeal: “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Donald TrumpJoe BidenUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption
Next story
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Just Posted

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
Moderna vaccine distributed to remote, rural Interior Health communities

Interior Health starts to receive and deploy COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

Cache Creek has seen a 14 percent increase in property assessments, as of July 1, 2020.
Cache Creek, Logan Lake see increases in average property assessments

Increases up 14 and 15 percent respectively

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

Patient prepared for operation at Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver, 2016. The B.C. government has contracted for surgeries in private clinics as well as adding hospital capacity to catch up on 30,000 procedures to prepare for COVID-19 cases in the medical system. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption

Medical staff added after wait times doubled for some

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of arrival in Canada

Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Oliver’s Sunnybank Retirement Home

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

File
Vancouver, Victoria among top 10 tech markets in Canada

Tech education and industry continue to boom in B.C.

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

People brave strong winds along the Ogden Point breakwater during wind warnings issued by Environment Canada along the south coast as a frontal system pushes across Vancouver Island during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conditions easing, ferry travel resumes after wind, rain batter B.C. coast

Just over 5,000 customers remained in the dark early Wednesday

Most Read