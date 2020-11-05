Demonstrators gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza to advocate that all votes be counted one day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. With his room to manoeuvre rapidly dwinding, President Donald Trump is lashing out with threats of legal action as Joe Biden closes in on the Oval Office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alex Brandon

Demonstrators gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza to advocate that all votes be counted one day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. With his room to manoeuvre rapidly dwinding, President Donald Trump is lashing out with threats of legal action as Joe Biden closes in on the Oval Office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alex Brandon

Trump, supporters defiant, combative in face of escalating U.S. election dispute

Tense protests erupted at various locations where election officials were counting votes Wednesday

With his room to manoeuvre rapidly dwindling, U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out with threats of legal action as Joe Biden closes in on the Oval Office.

The Trump campaign is mobilizing supporters and lawyers alike in battleground states where the process of counting votes plodded late into the night Wednesday.

After claiming the 26 electoral votes in Wisconsin and Michigan, Biden was well within striking distance of the 270 electors needed to claim the presidency.

That prompted a flurry of Republican lawsuits in those two states as well as all-important Pennsylvania, where Trump supporters were expected to stage protests today.

Tense protests erupted at various locations where election officials were counting votes Wednesday, including Detroit and Philadelphia.

Media reports suggest the Trump team is also considering legal action in Nevada and Arizona, two other critical pieces of the electoral puzzle.

Biden was nursing a lead of fewer than 8,000 votes in Nevada, and a three-point lead in Arizona, a significant prize that landed under Trump’s name in 2016.

As the midnight hour approached Wednesday night, Trump was still leading narrowly in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Both campaigns seamlessly transitioned their fundraising efforts from pre-election solicitations to asking for money to help bankroll the coming court fights.

Trump’s Twitter feed was laden Wednesday with complaints that the protracted process of counting mail-in ballots amounted to an effort to stack the deck in Biden’s favour.

Many of the president’s missives were flagged by Twitter as containing disputed or outright misleading election information.

Tuesday’s vote was held against an unprecedented backdrop: a pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 Americans and triggered a debilitating economic crisis in a year also marked by fierce public outrage over the country’s racial divide.

Record-setting mail-in voting, which Trump has been railing against for months, made for an especially unpredictable election night. Biden has been leading the mail-in ballot count by a ratio of roughly three to one.

Anxiety about Trump’s next moves lured protesters and activists to the streets outside the White House for a second straight night, fearful that the incumbent president might try to claim an unjust victory.

“It’s a basic rule of elections that people should get to vote when they are eligible to vote, and that those votes should be counted,” said Jessica Mason, a public policy analyst in Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpJoe BidenUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden needs 1 more battleground state to win the White House
Next story
COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may continue to rise in coming weeks: Tam

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)
Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

Most Read