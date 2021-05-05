A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)

Two cougars killed following attack in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

Two cougars have been killed following a Tuesday morning attack that left a Harrison Mills woman hospitalized with injuries.

According to a statement from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, their Predator Attack Team located and killed two young male cougars found within 60 feet of the attack site on the victim’s rural property. BCCOS determined the cougars were healthy and the attack was predatory in nature and unprovoked.

“We understand people are passionate about wildlife, but the priority of the COS is to ensure public safety, which must come first,” the BCCOS statement read. “Relocation or translocation was not an option for these two animals, as the risk to the public is simply far too great.”

The Predator Attack Team is confident they have correctly identified and killed the cougar that attempted to kill the victim.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition after suffering injuries to her head, face and arms. According to the BCCOS, the woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following the attack.

“We wish her the best in her recovery,” the Service said.

The BCCOS said cougar attacks against people are extremely rare and encouraged the public to educate themselves on wildlife in the area and the corresponding precautions.

The investigation is ongoing.






