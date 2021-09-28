A sign warning people not to feed wildlife is seen at Stanley Park after numerous people have been attacked by coyotes, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A sign warning people not to feed wildlife is seen at Stanley Park after numerous people have been attacked by coyotes, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Unanimous approval for ban on feeding any wild animals in Vancouver parks

Commissioners support a sliding scale that would include higher fines for repeat offences

Tossing bread crusts to geese or the remains of a sandwich to a raccoon will soon be an offence in any Vancouver park, punishable by a hefty fine.

Vancouver park board commissioners have voted unanimously to amend park bylaws to prohibit the feeding of any wild animal, from pigeons and geese to squirrels, raccoons and coyotes.

The approved proposal calls for a $500 fine for each offence but several commissioners also support a sliding scale that would include higher fines for repeat offences.

Staff will draft a revised bylaw and return it to the board for consideration and final approval at a later date.

Restrictions on feeding wildlife follow more than 40 reports of Stanley Park visitors being nipped or bitten by coyotes that had learned to associate people with food.

Eleven aggressive coyotes have been euthanized in the park since last December.

“This is an important step in deterring people from feeding wildlife both directly or inadvertently in parks,” the board said in a social media post following the Monday night vote.

“Feeding wildlife can make them more aggressive; even feeding small animals increases the amount of prey available for dangerous wildlife.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Park Board considers ban on feeding any wild animal, bird, in city parks

Metro VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party
Next story
Vancouver school board mandates masks for K-3 students, citing uptick in COVID among kids

Just Posted

Pictures posted to the Lyttonites Facebook page show train cars off the tracks in White Canyon, with heavy equipment on scene to deal with the mudslide that caused the derailment. (Facebook photos)
Train carrying grain derailed in White Canyon, east of Lytton

More than 41,000 voters in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Voter turnout within Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding slightly lower in 2021

Overall, students who took part in Student Vote Canada "elected" NDP Bill Sundhu over Conservative Frank Caputo. (Student Vote Canada)
Students in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo ‘elect’ NDP Bill Sundhu

Open burn ban rescinded in Kamloops Fire Centre (File photo)
Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre