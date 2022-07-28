Police lights (File photo)

Undercover training program for B.C. municipal police now under criminal investigation

Investigation will look into ‘disturbing’ conduct of officers during training sessions

B.C.’s Director of Police Services has ordered a special investigation into the conduct of municipal police officers at an undercover officer training event that was held in Vancouver on May 2.

This comes after the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner announced in June that it was investigating the event that involved 19 officers from multiple different municipal police agencies.

Officers from the Abbotsford Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, New Westminster Police Department, Delta Police Department, Surrey Police Service, Saanich Police Department, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Victoria Police Department were in attendance.

In a news release, the OPCC said it was looking into the actions of some municipal police officers while performing “various physical acts” and activities in some of the scenarios, caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act.

“The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants,” the OPCC said.

The OPCC did not specify what “concerning conduct” was performed. That investigation has been suspended while the criminal probe of the event unfolds.

In a statement, the Policing and Security Branch said it will not be commenting further on the matter as the criminal investigation has been referred to the RCMP.

None of the allegations against the officers have been proven.

