The Emergency Department at the Ashcroft Hospital will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, and will not reopen until Friday, July 6 at 6 p.m. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department on Canada Day weekend

The emergency department will be closed over the long weekend as of 8 p.m. on July 1.

Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to unexpected limited nurse availability at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Centre, the emergency department (ED) will be closed overnight on Sunday, July 1.

The ED will close on Sunday, July 1 at 8 p.m., with regular hours resuming on Friday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

ED services operate at the Ashcroft Hospital on weekends only, starting Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to its normal emergency department services. Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1. You can also visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital – 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital – 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital – 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Interior Health apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

