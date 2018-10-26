UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

Update (9:44 a.m.): The 9.6 km stretch of Highway 97 between Chasm Road and 70 Mile Frontage Road has been cleared and re-opened to traffic moving in both directions.

OPEN – #BCHwy97 between Chasm Rd and 70 Mile Frontage road following a vehicle incident.https://t.co/yqr16Yf27H — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 26, 2018

Original story: A 9.6 km stretch of Highway 97 is closed between Chasm Rd and 70 Mile Frontage Road due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

A detour is available for southbound traffic through Highway 24 to Highway 5 to Highway 1.

Northbound traffic can avoid the closure by taking Highway 1 to Highway 5 to Highway 24.

An assessment is in progress and Drive BC estimates the road will be re-opened by 10 a.m.

The next update is at 9:30 a.m.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy97 is closed between Chasm Rd and 70 Mile Frontage road. Detour in effect via #BCHwy24 to #BCHwy5. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Next update 8:30 AMhttps://t.co/yqr16Yf27H — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 26, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.