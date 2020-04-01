Use of unproven drugs to treat COVID-19 poses serious risks

There is no known treatment for COVID-19, but many are trying unproven remedies to treat it

With many people fearful about the COVID-19 virus, some are turning to unproven treatments and medications in an attempt to combat it, which could put users at risk and lead to shortages of some critical drugs for people who need them.

Some online and social media-driven conversations about unproven COVID-19 treatments have encouraged the use of antibiotics and antiviral therapies that are prescribed to treat malaria, HIV/AIDS, and other conditions, but which have not been tested in relation to COVID-19.

The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, and the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals are among the bodies concerned about the use of unproven medications. While it’s hoped that a cure or treatment can be found quickly, it is critical to note that at this time, a proven treatment for COVID-19 does not exist.

Unproven treatment claims have been made about several drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, azithromycin, lopinavir/ritonavir (Kaletra), and colchicine.

The BC Centre for Disease Control warns that using these, and other, unproven drugs to try to treat COVID-19 poses several risks. If you do not have the medical condition that these drugs are known to treat, then you are putting yourself at risk. Use of these drugs for COVID-19 can also decrease their availability for people who need them to treat other diseases and conditions, and could lead to shortages.

Due to recent COVID-19 claims involving hydroxychloroquine in particular, there has been a growth in demand for this drug, resulting in acute shortages. This brings serious potential consequences for patients who need this medication for other conditions, including Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.



