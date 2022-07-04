Vancouver Island bank heist brothers sampled Canadian military, never served: CAF

Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, the 22-year-old brothers from Duncan B.C. killed by police outside a Greater Victoria bank June 28 in Saanich, each made previous contact with the Canadian Armed Forces. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)

Each of the two brothers killed in a shootout with police in a Greater Victoria suburb last week outside a BMO branch connected with the Canadian Armed Forces, although neither ever served.

In an email to Black Press Media, a CAF spokesperson confirmed Mathew Auchterlonie applied to join the armed forces but did not successfully pass the Canadian Forces aptitude test. No date was provided as to when he applied.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Isaac Auchterlonie participated in 2018 in the CAF’s Soldier for a Day program, which gives interested parties age 15-over a feel for the training CAF members go through and what their work entails. It does not engage participants in any firing or manipulation of live guns or other weapons.

The program is designed as a type of open house, often run as a field trip for high school students.

Neither Isaac nor Mathew Auchterlonie have ever been part of the Canadian Armed Forces in any way, the spokesperson stated.

