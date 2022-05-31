Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Bennett arrested during traffic stop

Jesse Bennett was arrested on May 24 during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake. (File photo)

Jesse Bennett was arrested on May 24 during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake. (File photo)

Jesse Bennett, the man wanted in connection to the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter Violet in January, was arrested on May 24 in Shawnigan Lake.

A press release from the RCMP said Bennett, who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order, was arrested without incident at around 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 24 during a routine traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be shared,” the release said.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.”

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father after Jesse was directed by the Victoria Family Law Court in January to give Violet into her mother’s custody.

But Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Crime

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver recovering in hospital after vehicle plunges into Harrison Lake

Just Posted

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’

(from l) Desert Daze Festival volunteers Ilanna Fortin, Wanda Dickenson, and Arnie Oram were part of a painting party working on the beer garden area of the Improvement District building in October 2021. (Photo credit: Desert Daze Festival)
Desert Daze volunteers hard at work organzing this year’s festival

A dumped load of commercial garbage within the TNRD containing an excessive amount of corrugated cardboard, which can easily be recycled at any TNRD Eco-Depot. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD implements new bylaw making recycling cardboard mandatory