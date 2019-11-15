Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident in Whistler this past summer.

Squamish RCMP announced the charge against Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, in a news release Friday. Police received a complaint on July 19 about an alleged assault a few days prior, sparking an investigation.

During the course of the probe, RCMP said it was learned Berar, who lives in Surrey, was a serving member of the Vancouver Police Department. Investigators believe the incident was isolated and involved two people who know each other.

“Police do not believe the allegations are related to his employment as a police officer,” Squamish RCMP said.

In a emailed statement to Black Press Media on Friday, Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison confirmed that Berar is employed by the police department but is not on active duty.

More to come.

