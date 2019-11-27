Vancouver-raised model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set

Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton

FILE - In this August 12, 2013, file photo, actor Godfrey Gao arrives at the world premiere of “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. The 35-year-old Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. Gao had been while filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page.

The 35-year-old was filming “Chase Me,” a Chinese variety series, when he reportedly fell while running. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his agency.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

His body will be transported Wednesday to Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.

The Associated Press

