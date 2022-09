The incident occurred south of Ashcroft and north of Spences Bridge

A vehicle incident has closed one lane of Highway 1 south of Ashcroft. (Drive B.C. photo)

Highway 1 has been reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic south of Ashcroft.

A vehicle incident between Friesen Road and Venables Valley Road has closed one lane according to Drive B.C. Drivers are advised to follow the directions of traffic control.

No time has been given for when the highway will fully reopen.



