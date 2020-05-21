A western painted turtle is spotted nesting at Buttertubs Marsh, Nanaimo. (Warren Cronan photo)

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

A painted turtle left severely injured by a pair of youths in Vernon will soon be on its way to a Salt Spring Island wildlife sanctuary.

A post on the Wise Wildlife Control Services page said a family found the turtle in poor condition on the west end of Lakeshore Road and brought it to the Coldstream-based wildlife group Tuesday, May 19.

Pete Wise of Wise Wildlife Control Services said the turtles injuries were the result of a “cowardly attack.”

“The people who dropped it off said there were a couple of kids smashing down on the turtle with sticks or rocks, and they totally smashed the front legs of the turtle, plus it had one broken rear leg,” Wise said of the incident that was reported to the RAPP line.

Without its front legs, a painted turtle has little hope of surviving in its natural aquatic habitat, Wise said.

“If it doesn’t have any front feet it can’t swim. So if even if they threw it back in the water then what would happen is it would drown.”

On Thursday, May 21, Wise said the turtle won’t ever return to the wild, but the fact it survived this long is good news.

“The turtle is alive and the veterinarians are working very diligently,” Wise said.

A conservancy on Salt Spring Island has said it’s willing to take the turtle in for rehabilitation, and Wise is currently working out the logistics of transporting the turtle to the island.

“I’ve used them once before when I had a species of turtle that’s not found here anymore,” he said. “They took that turtle off my hands and we were able to get it down to the island and it went well.”

Painted turtles are listed as a protective species in B.C., like most other turtle and reptile species that are native to the area.

All illegal wildlife activity can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Kelowna first responders rescue baby ducks from storm drain

READ MORE: Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic
Next story
Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Just Posted

Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown caught on camera

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Evacuation Alert issued for properties in Cache Creek

Low-lying properties adjacent to Bonaparte River, and east of Collins Road, affected

Cache Creek council plans live stream budget meeting for May 21

News from Cache Creek council’s May 11 meeting

Ashcroft Terminal forms working group to discuss river access

News from Ashcroft council’s regular meeting

Local News Briefs: Clinton’s Heritage Week events cancelled, so celebrate online

Plus Health Care thrift store hopes to reopen soon, extras needed near Lytton, and more

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Matsqui federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

Most Read