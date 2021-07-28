Screenshot from Twitter video showing a customer having a violent outburst at a Richmond McDonalds on Tuesday, July 27. RCMP say a 30-year-old man from Delta has been arrested. (@GrillCheezKilla)

Screenshot from Twitter video showing a customer having a violent outburst at a Richmond McDonalds on Tuesday, July 27. RCMP say a 30-year-old man from Delta has been arrested. (@GrillCheezKilla)

VIDEO: B.C. man arrested after ‘violent outburst’ recorded at McDonald’s

‘Irate’ customer allegedly damaged property, hurt two employees and police officers: RCMP

A 30-year-old B.C. man has been arrested after a “violent outburst” at a fast-food restaurant in the Lower Mainland.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday (July 27), police were called to a “disturbance” at the McDonald’s in Richmond’s Ironwood Plaza, along Steveston Highway just off Highway 99, according to a release from Richmond RCMP Corporal Ian Henderson.

He said the restaurant employees called police after the “irate” customer “allegedly began damaging property inside the restaurant because he was unhappy with the service.”

Henderson added the man then began fighting with police during his arrest.

During the incident, he said, two employees and two officers were allegedly assaulted, with minor injuries. The suspect also had minor injuries, Henderson noted, and was then to Richmond General Hospital for treatment.

He said the man, from Delta, is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing and faces possible charges of mischief over $5,000, assault and assault of a peace officer.

A video of the alleged incident has been circulating on social media, but Henderson said while police are aware “that there may be relevant video circulating on social media … this investigation is still on-going and it would be inappropriate to speak to this apparent evidence at this time.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or captured it on video, to contact the Richmond RCMP directly at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2021-20311.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at solvecrime.ca.


