Twitter/@belleamanda

VIDEO: Fuel truck and train collide in B.C. causing massive fire

More emergency crews are still arriving on scene of a massive fire at the Port Coquitlam rail yard.

Reports are coming in that a semi-trailer truck carrying ethanol has been struck by a train in or near the rail yard in Port Coquitlam – causing a massive explosion and fire around 6:30 this evening.

Emergency crews are just arriving and huge flames can be seen from miles away.

And as crews are still rolling into the scene and more teams from neighbouring communities have been put on standby, there are added reports that there is also a small building on fire, hydro lines and poles ablaze, and fuel spilled on the ground that has shooting off flames.

A makeshift command centre has been set up nearby at the Gold’s Gym and paramedics are being directed there to help with patients – unclear how many at this time.

CP Police and a CP Hazmat team have also been dispatched, with reports the hazmat team is about an hour away. There are initial reports a couple of their locomotives were involved in the collision with the semi.

Emergency crews are also looking into reports of a missing CP Rail employee, trying to verify this claim.

More video from Sean Meade:

Previous story
Back to work: U.S. government shutdown ends after Democrats relent

Just Posted

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

‘Quite a few tears’ as quilts distributed to those affected by last summer’s fire

Local quilters leapt into action to provide quilts for Ashcroft Reserve and Boston Flats residents.

South Cariboo Kinsmen donate to local fire departments

Ashcroft and Cache Creek fire departments each receive $1,100 from Kinsmen annual Turkey Bingo.

NDIT ‘State of the North’ report highlights importance of small businesses

Median wages in Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet lower than elsewhere, but housing relatively affordable.

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

VIDEO: Fuel truck and train collide in B.C. causing massive fire

More emergency crews are still arriving on scene of a massive fire at the Port Coquitlam rail yard.

Back to work: U.S. government shutdown ends after Democrats relent

Short-term spending measure means both sides could see another shutdown stalemate in three weeks

Man lives despite malfunctioning defibrillator at B.C. arena

A middle-aged man went into cardiac arrest after at game at Pitt Meadows Arena last Wednesday.

Cause of Northern B.C. seaplane crash released

TSB releases report on seaplane crash during a water landing in 2016 near First Nations community

Vancouver police crack down on pop-up pot vendors

Officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday

Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast

Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Debbie Anderson the latest from group to face jail for teaching debunked ‘natural person’ theory

UPDATE: Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Most Read