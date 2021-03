VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, ask others who may have encountered the man to come forward

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

A Vancouver woman decided to do something about a man who allegedly followed her for 30 minutes after she made a quick trip to the store – she took out her cell phone camera.

After Jamie Coutts left Shopper’s Drug Mart near Granville and Dunsmuir streets Wednesday evening she sensed someone close behind her. She began recording.

The man – dressed in black hooded sweater, cap and blue mask – refused to walk past Coutts when she stepped off of the sidewalk to let him through.

Instead, he stood in place staring blankly at her, she said in a caption. When she told him he was walking too close, he “said nothing.”

She recounted much of what happened in her Instagram stories that same night.

Vancouver police have launched an investigation into the March 17 incident, which saw Coutts run hastily around buildings and across intersections in an attempt to lose the man.

“This is very concerning,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, during a Thursday news conference. He confirmed Coutts filed a police report the night of her alleged stalking.

She eventually found refuge among strangers at a busy skatepark after she told them what was happening. The man – still in view – continued to watch her.

Other people on social media said they’ve had similar interactions with the man pictured or a person who looks similar, Addison acknowledged.

Coutts shared screenshots of several Instagram users who sent her messages, alleging they were followed by the same man. Police are investigating whether there is a connection.

Authorities are encouraging those with a similar experience to come forward.

“Please stay safe, don’t walk alone,” Coutts told the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4021 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

