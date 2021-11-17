Village of Ashcroft lends a hand to Christmas hamper program

Council will also invite MP Brad Vis to sit in on talks about providing water to the Ashcroft Band

Notes from the Ashcroft council meeting of Nov. 8.

Hamper grant approved

The Village of Ashcroft is lending a hand to a local organization providing Christmas hampers to residents in need, following a council vote to approve a $500 grant last week.

The request came from the Ashcroft and Area Community Resource Society, which has provided Christmas hampers to families for more than 30 years. The grant application cites rising costs of food and fuel and a predicted financial shortfall as reasons for needing assistance this year.

Council voted unanimously to approve the grant.

Water talks proceed

Ashcroft Council will be consulting with MP Brad Vis as a next step towards getting potable water to the Ashcroft Indian Band, following recommendations from a working group held last month.

Council voted unanimously to invite Vis to a meeting along with the Ashcroft Indian Band to discuss options for providing potable water to band residents. Staff were also directed to research and prepare a report that includes costs, actuals, risks, and options on the subject to be brought back to the next council meeting for consideration.

No date for the meeting with Vis has been set.

Health study underway

The District of Ashcroft will support a healthy-aging initiative underway by researchers at Thompson Rivers University, following a unanimous vote by council last week.

The initiative is proposing the creation of a Regional Centre on Healthy Aging which will promote group exercise programs, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, social interaction, and education.

Council voted to draft a letter of support for the initiative and provide the most recent statistics for the Village’s senior population.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft