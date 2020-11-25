The high volume of mail-in ballots received was still not enough to prevent this year’s voter turnout in Fraser-Nicola being the lowest on record. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

The high volume of mail-in ballots received was still not enough to prevent this year’s voter turnout in Fraser-Nicola being the lowest on record. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

Voter turnout in 2020 provincial election lowest since 1928

Turnout in Fraser-Nicola lowest in riding’s history, but was boosted by mail-in votes

The numbers are in, and while nearly two million British Columbians voted in last month’s provincial election, the percentage of eligible voters who turned out was the lowest since 1928.

Elections BC has reported that 1,900,353 people voted in the Oct. 24 election. However, only 54.5 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, eclipsing the previous low of 55.14 per cent in 2009.

Fraser-Nicola also saw a large number of voters — 13,679 — which is the second-highest number in the riding’s short history (it was created in 2009). However, that number is only 51.6 per cent of registered voters in the riding; the lowest voter turnout recorded in the riding’s existence.

The large number of people who took advantage of voting by mail was responsible for boosting the numbers. Some 2,566 Fraser-Nicola residents cast their ballot by mail, and without them turnout would have been a dismal 42 per cent.

Prior to last month’s election, the lowest turnout in Fraser-Nicola was 61.5 per cent (in 2013).

The total number of votes cast province-wide was only 86,021 fewer than in 2017, which saw the largest turnout ever for a provincial election. A record 724,279 voters requested vote-by-mail packages in 2020, a massive increase from past provincial elections. Of those people, 596,287 voters returned their package by the close of voting, representing a return rate of 82.3 per cent. This return rate does not account for voters who requested a vote-by-mail package but decided to vote in person.

In the 2017 provincial election only 6,517 voters voted by mail, representing 57.8 per cent of packages issued for that election.

This was also the first election in B.C. in which more voters voted before Election Day than on Election Day. In 2020, 35.4 per cent of voters cast their ballots in advance of Election Day, compared with 30.2 per cent in 2017. Voting by mail accounted for 31.4 per cent of the votes cast in 2020, as opposed to 0.3 per cent in 2017. Absentee voting was down in 2020 over 2017 (4.4 per cent as opposed to 8.7 per cent), while on Election Day 2020, 28.8 per cent of voters went to a polling station. In 2017 that figure was 60.8 per cent.

For a breakdown of how many people voted, and for whom, at each of the polling stations in Fraser-Nicola, go to https://bit.ly/36Wz1hr.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Energy Regulator projects there may be no need for Trans Mountain expansion
Next story
Families of 737 Max crash victims say plane is still unsafe, demand public inquiry

Just Posted

The TNRD will no longer be offering free disposal days at its 29 solid waste facilities throughout the region. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD votes to end free disposal days at solid waste facilities

Mattresses and tires on rims to be added to items that can be brought in at no charge year-round

The high volume of mail-in ballots received was still not enough to prevent this year’s voter turnout in Fraser-Nicola being the lowest on record. (Photo credit: Black Press files)
Voter turnout in 2020 provincial election lowest since 1928

Turnout in Fraser-Nicola lowest in riding’s history, but was boosted by mail-in votes

Get your plaid on and take advantage of Plaid Friday deals in Ashcroft on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: NDIT)
Community businesses need you to shop locally this Christmas

Local businesses are there when you need them, so be there when they need you

Plaid Friday promo photo, 2020. Photo credit: NDIT
Clinton gearing up for Plaid Friday specials and rewards

Special event on Nov. 27 features local businesses, prizes, and some great deals

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is holding its AGM, and elections for a trustee and a fire chief, on Nov. 28. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas hamper applications being taken by phone until Friday

Plus a cancelled Christmas market, Spences Bridge elections, shopping deals in Clinton, and more

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. A family reunion trip for the woman from Georgia that left them stranded ended on a bright note when Bath drove them to the Alaskan border following an appeal for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Help from B.C. man allows American family to reunite in Alaska

Lynn Marchessault drove from Georgia to the Alaska border to join her husband, who serves in U.S. military

Most Read