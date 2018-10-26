Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties were responding to reports of a domestic dispute

A young man on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested Thursday following an hours-long police standoff in Burnaby.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the 7000-block of Canada Way at 6:30 p.m., Mounties said in a news release Friday morning.

The man, 20 years old from Burnaby, had barricaded himself in the house. Police were able to get a woman also inside to safety.

Both the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and members of the Crisis Negotiator Team were called to assist. Police also evacuated the surrounding homes.

Five hours later, police said the man was arrested without incident. He was expected to appear in court later Friday.

