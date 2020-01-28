Fans pay their respect at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Are you seeing a lot of stories about Kobe Bryant in recent days?

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to fall for scams or clickbait in the days after Bryant’s death. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed, along with his daughter Gianna and nine other people, when his private helicopter crashed in California.

“The tragic death of Kobe Bryant is likely to generate scams exploiting fans’ eagerness for information and memorabilia,” the bureau said in a news release Monday.

The bureau said “spear phishing” emails are common. The emails appear to come from a reputable news source or organization but contain links to malicious websites. The bureau said readers should always check the email address of the sender and mouse over the links to see the URL.

The bureau also warned against clickbait stories, where sensational stories are presented as real.

“If it sounds too outlandish to be true, it is probably a scam,” the bureau said.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

Just Posted

Couple wonders who’s in the Cariboo picture that’s been on their walls for years

‘We’re looking really to find out who they might be’

MISSING TEEN LOCATED: Williams Lake RCMP find Angel Emile ‘safe and sound’

Emile was reported missing Jan. 17

Abbotsford homeless advocate killed by RCMP in Lytton

Barry Shantz spearheaded getting harm-reduction services in city, changing bylaws around homeless

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Episode of ‘Twilight Zone’ TV series to film in Ashcroft

Production has already started on the episode, to be called ‘A Small Town’

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Headstones at Enderby’s Cliffside Cemetery mistakenly driven over by excavation crew

Northern B.C. bus service to continue, but some fares jump

Updated fare schedule to be posted on BC Bus North’s website on Friday

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research

Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

Opioid crisis to blame for shorter life expectancy in B.C. men, says Stats Can

Opioid crisis held responsible for declining life expectancy

Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast

“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Most Read