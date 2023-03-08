Weekend full of music at ‘7 Celebrations’ event in Cache Creek

Juno Award-winner George Leach will be performing at the opening night of the ‘7 Celebrations’ weekend in Cache Creek, March 24-26. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Get ready for a weekend of amazing entertainment and family fun in Cache Creek on March 24 to 26, as the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) wraps up its “7 Celebrations: Reconnecting in Gold Country” event.

The series of events began late last year, and included stops in Christina Lake, Silver Star and Vernon, Summerland, and Sun Peaks. Cache Creek is the final stop in the tour, which invites people to revisit the sights, sounds, and celebrations of the entire TOTA region.

“In the Thompson Okanagan, we are lucky enough to live in an incredible place that is composed of diverse communities and cultures,” TOTA said in a press release. “Here, we believe in sharing what we love about this region with each other and our visitors. We invite you to the free 7 Celebrations series of events to reconnect in the communities throughout the Thompson Okanagan.”

7 Celebrations was named after the “7 Affirmations for 7 Generations” Thompson Okanagan Pledge, which was inspired by the Indigenous philosophy that says the the actions we take today will have a lasting impact for 7 generations to come. The series of events celebrates the traditions, stories, and cultures of the region’s communities so they can live on for years to come.

All the events in Cache Creek take place at the Community Hall, and the weekend starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24 with the Sage Hills Singers and Dancers and a performance by Juno Award-winner George Leach. Leach is a Stl’atl’imx from Lillooet, and his 2014 album Surrender won the Juno for Aboriginal Album of the Year. As an actor, Leach has appeared in such shows as This is Wonderland, North of 60, PSI Factor, and Nikita.

March 25 and 26 will be all-day events showcasing local artisans, artists, and storytellers. An indoor artisans’ market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and there will be face painting, a photo booth, and fun inflatables for the kids.

An opening welcome at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 kicks off an afternoon and evening of entertainment, including Secwepemc storyteller Kenthen Thomas (2:30 p.m.), hoop dancer Daniel Wells (3:50 p.m.), local musicians The Melawmen Collective (5:10 p.m.), and Lytton’s favourite sons, Richie and the Fendermen (6:30 p.m.).

On Sunday, March 26 you can learn more about Gold Country (11:30 a.m.) and then enjoy the Bonaparte Youth Jingle Dancers starting at noon. The Thompson-Nicola Shotokan Karate club will be holding a demonstration starting at 1 p.m., and dancers from Krush Dance will be showing off their moves starting at 1:25 p.m. The day will be rounded off with a performance by Ashcroft’s own Jenny and the Gents starting at 2 p.m.

Make sure to bring your appetites: the Ashcroft and District Lions Club will be operating their kitchen concession during the event, and there will be other food vendors on site.

There is no admission charge for any of the events.



