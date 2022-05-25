(Anna Kumpan/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

(Anna Kumpan/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Wetland habitat loss, climate change putting dragonflies at risk of extinction in B.C.

Out of 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies, 16 per cent are at risk of extinction

A group of volunteers and experts are sounding the alarm after a new project highlighted the concerning extinction of dragonflies in B.C.

Over May long weekend, hundreds of volunteers helped launch a science project with Ducks Unlimited Canada – dubbed Project Dragonfly – as part of efforts to help protect dragonflies from going extinct.

Volunteers have been tasked with logging their dragonfly observations.

Globally, of the estimated 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies, 16 per cent are at risk of extinction, with wetland habitat loss being the leading cause of their decline.

In a news release, Ducks Unlimited Canada said that if Canada continues to lose wetlands, there is a risk of entire ecosystems going extinct. Canada is home to 25 per cent of remaining wetlands.

This isn’t the first time a B.C. organization has put a focus on dragonflies.

In a similar project by BC Parks, volunteers have made some unique finds, including the first documented sighting of a grappletail dragonfly in 40 years occurred in the Fraser Valley.

Research has also highlighted climate change and its impact causing some male dragonflies lose their shimmer, reducing their ability to attract a mate.

To learn more about Project Dragonfly, visit ducks.ca.


(Yanna Zissiadou/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

(Yanna Zissiadou/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

