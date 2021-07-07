Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

Wildfire burns close to homes off Highway 5A near Kamloops

The blaze is located near Trapp Lake between Kamloops and Merritt

A wildfire has broken out near Trapp Lake off Highway 5A, between Kamloops and Merritt.

The blaze sparked about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames are growing close to homes surrounding Trapp Lake.

BC Wildfire is on scene with air tankers, dropping water on the blaze.

According to a witness, people were packing up and leaving their homes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has not issued an official statement of evacuation.

The estimated size is not yet known, neither is the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

READ MORE: Grass fire in West Kelowna causes power outage

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Kamloops

 

Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

Previous story
‘It makes me want to weep’: condolences stream in for B.C. child found dead after fire
Next story
Battle between Penticton and B.C. over homeless shelter officially before the court

Just Posted

SPCA staff setting up a temporary Animal Evacuation Centre in Kamloops to house animals displaced from the fire in Lytton. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Matthew Lasser steadies himself as Jim Lasser loads him up with wood during a building party to make beds for local firefighters, as Samuel Masterton and Keith Lasser work in the background. (Submitted/Stephanie Hooker)
Brand new beds awaiting wildfire crews who lost everything in Lytton fire

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing