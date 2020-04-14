The fire pictured, located 17 kilometres north of Lytton (K70045), was approximately 10 hectares in size last night. The fire is suspected to be human caused. (BC Wildfire - Facebook)

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

A wildfire 17 kilometres north of Lytton, burning in steep terrain, has grown to approximately 30 hectares in size, but is now classified as ‘being held’.

“That one’s burning in some really, really steep terrain, so it’s been difficult for crews to get an accurate track of the fire, but it’s looking at about 30 hectares in size,” said Kamloops Fire Centre information officer, Kyla Fraser, at 3 p.m. April 14.

“Essentially in that area, because it’s such steep terrain, the fire is doing what we refer to as ‘fuel finding’ so because it’s burning on such a steep slope, the fire is closer to the ground which pre-heats the fuels in front of it, and then ignites it, continuing it up the hill.”

That being said, she explained the wildfire is not currently threatening any structures.

Yesterday (April 13) the Journal reported that the fire, located off North Spencer Rd, was 8.9 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

READ MORE: Wildfire north of Lytton classified as out of control

Black Press Media previously reported that crews were responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

READ MORE: Several wildfires burn in Kamloops Fire Centre

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

Across the province there are currently eight active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

Up to date info on active wildfires can be found here.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

Just Posted

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

2014 Lytton wildfire arson trial may be delayed by pandemic

Percival Williams is slated to stand trial next month in Kamloops on one count of arson

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Smithers Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

Ashcroft medical clinic switches to phone and video consultations

X-ray and blood labs remain open, plus a new doctor is accepting patients

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Most Read