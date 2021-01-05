High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Weather warnings cover most of coastal British Columbia and wind gusts topping 100 km/h are already lashing Haida Gwaii as the leading edge of a powerful storm hits the province.

Wind warnings are posted for Haida Gwaii, north and central coasts, most of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada’s weather office says gusts of up to 120 km/h are possible in northern regions before easing by noon while winds of 70 to 90 km/h are forecast to hit the south coast by midday.

BC Ferries is telling travellers to check its website after numerous afternoon or evening sailings were proactively cancelled on routes between the mainland, Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for western Vancouver Island and parts of Metro Vancouver where 100 millimetres are expected to drench the island and 60 millimetres are forecast for Vancouver’s North Shore and northeast sector.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas and heavy snow is also forecast for Whistler and the Sea-to-Sky Highway, with as much as 20 centimetres blanketing the corridor before conditions ease late Tuesday.

ALSO READ: What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travel industry ‘in tailspin’ as federal government adopts new COVID-19 test rules
Next story
‘A bit of a nightmare:’ Health expert calls for stricter rules as COVID cases surge

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

Cache Creek has seen a 14 percent increase in property assessments, as of July 1, 2020.
Cache Creek, Logan Lake see increases in average property assessments

Increases up 14 and 15 percent respectively

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Quesnel man dies while serving murder sentence at Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village

Douglas Cody Terrico, serving time for murder passed away on Christmas Day

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

B.C. Hydro studies indicate mobile homes use 50 per cent more electricity than other home type. (File Photo)
Heating costs run high for mobile homes, but BC Hydro offers tips

Most mobile home customers in B.C. are low-income, seniors

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

Most Read