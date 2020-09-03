Kamloops Mounties speak with Lorelei Dick after she chained herself to a fence at a Trans Mountain pipeline expansion construction site at Kamloops Airport on Sept. 3. Photograph By MIRANDA DICK/FACEBOOK

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

  • Sep. 3, 2020 1:50 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A woman is in custody in Kamloops after chaining herself to a fence at the Trans Mountain construction site at the entrance to Kamloops Airport.

Lorelei Dick and other opponents of the pipeline expansion project arrived at the site at dawn and Dick chained herself to the fence.

Kamloops Mounties were called and officers provided Dick with the court injunction Trans Mountain has obtained, barring such protests at Trans Mountain work sites. Dick was then removed from the fence and taken into custody.

According to RCMP, Dick was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order issued by Justice Affleck.

She is now set to appear in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Oct. 5, at 9:30 a.m.

The protest was filmed live on Facebook by Miranda Dick of the Secwépemc Woman’s Sacred Fire Council.

READ MORE: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

protest

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

