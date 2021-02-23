This year’s World Day of Prayer poster was created by Vanuatu artist Juliette Pita. (Photo credit: World Day of Prayer International)

This year’s World Day of Prayer poster was created by Vanuatu artist Juliette Pita. (Photo credit: World Day of Prayer International)

World Day of Prayer service is going virtual this year

International event has been celebrated in Ashcroft for more than 50 years

The World Day of Prayer has been celebrated in Ashcroft for more than 50 years, and this year’s event is being held online in conjunction with St. Paul’s Cathedral in Kamloops.

The two communities are part of more than 1,100 across Canada which will join together on Friday, March 5 for a virtual World Day of Prayer service. Communities around the world will also be taking part in the international event, which brings together people from all backgrounds, cultures, and religions and unites them in prayer.

Each year’s event is prepared by a different country, and is an opportunity for people around the world to learn about that country, and better understand what is happening there. The 2021 World Day of Prayer has been prepared by the women of Vanuatu, a tropical archipelago of more than 80 islands in the South Pacific. The islands are prone to natural disasters, including earthquakes, cyclones, and volcanic eruptions; there are seven active volcanoes scattered throughout the islands.

Land in Vanuatu is not viewed as something to be owned, but as something vital to the existence of humans and animals. To the inhabitants, land is what defines their identity and helps them maintain their spiritual strength.

This year’s World Day of Prayer service is called “Build on a Strong Foundation” and is based on a story in Matthew 7: 24–27, in which Jesus tells a story about the kingdom of heaven using an image of a house and the land on which it is built. The service will also feature video and other materials prepared in Vanuatu, including music, reflections, and information.

The painting chosen to illustrate this year’s program reflects the Vanuatu women’s connection with land, culture, and faith, as well as the islands’ susceptibility to natural disasters. Artist Juliette Pita, born on the Vanuatu island of Erromango, depicts a mother bending and praying over her child. The waves crash over her, but a palm tree bends protectively over them.

The woman’s skirt is modeled after the traditional clothing on Erromango, and on the horizon there are small crosses representing the lives taken by Cyclone Pam in 2015.

The online service starts at 1 p.m. on March 5, and can be accessed via Zoom; go to http://bit.ly/3uloxCX (meeting ID 818 5855 0240; passcode 369695). You can also dial in by calling 1-778-907-2071 in Canada. To access the service after March 5, go to http://www.kamloopssalvationarmy.ca/.

For more information on the event, contact Joy Gothard at (250) 372-5594 or email stpaulscathedral@shawbiz.com. You can also find information on the World Day of Prayer website at https://worlddayofprayer.net/index.html.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No decision about whether Cache Creek pool will open in 2021

Just Posted

The future of the Cache Creek pool is still up in the air as council ponders different options and cost considerations. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
No decision about whether Cache Creek pool will open in 2021

Council still discussing pool’s future; no date set for public meeting about its fate

More people at home during the pandemic is probably one of the reasons for a spike in water usage in Ashcroft in 2020. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Ashcroft residents urged to conserve water after usage spike in 2020

Water consumption in 2020 increased by 14 per cent over previous year

Sandbagging materials outside an Emergency Operations Centre in Cache Creek in April 2020, after flooding prompted several evacuation alerts and orders in the community. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek council asks for more info about alert system

Decision about joining emergency notification system deferred to next meeting

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Program provides education and outreach about invasive plant species in the region and how to deal with them. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Cache Creek invited to join TNRD invasive plant program

Council notes from the meeting of Feb. 15

The new seniors’ living facility in Clinton — pictured here in December 2020 — will help some of the community’s housing needs, but more rental units are badly needed in the village, according to a recent report. (Photo credit: Daniela Dyck)
Clinton housing needs assessment highlights rental challenges

Clinton in ‘relatively advantageous’ situation but conditions are worsening for renters

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Most Read