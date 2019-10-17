The collision that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman from the Cariboo Chilcotin occurred near Juniper Beach Provincial Park on Highway 1. (Image courtesy of Google Maps)

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

A 23-year-old women from the Cariboo Chilcotin region has been identified as the person killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Cache Creek Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov of E Division Traffic Services said emergency services were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. Wednesday about 15 kilometres east of Cache Creek near Juniper Beach Provincial Park. The highway was closed for several hours.

Halskov said the initial police investigation has indicated the 23-year-old crossed the centre line and struck a pickup truck head-on. The woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in the collision, while the driver of the truck received non-life-threatening injuries. Halskov said both drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles.

“Reasons why she crossed the centre line are unclear at this time,” Halskov said.

