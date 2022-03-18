A 15-year old hockey player waited over 45 minutes for an ambulance response after suffering a severe injury at Penticton’s Memorial Arena on Wednesday morning (March 16). (Black Press file photo)

A 15-year old hockey player waited over 45 minutes for an ambulance response after suffering a severe injury at Penticton’s Memorial Arena on Wednesday morning (March 16). (Black Press file photo)

Youth hockey player with neck injury waits 42 minutes for ambulance in Penticton

‘We know it can be stressful waiting for an ambulance,’: BC Emergency Health Services said

A high volume of ambulance calls in Penticton on Wednesday morning (March 16) resulted in a 42-minute delayed response to a 15-year-old who suffered a neck injury on the ice at Memorial Arena in Penticton.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received a call at 11:14 a.m. about an incident that took place during a Western Canadian minor hockey tournament in Penticton.

A 15-year old player suffered a serious neck injury on the ice but wasn’t responded to by local paramedics for 42 minutes until 11:56 a.m.

“There was a higher volume of calls in Penticton (yesterday) morning, with some incidents that required lengthy responses,” a BCEHS spokesperson wrote to the Western News in an email.

“Additionally, some crews were tied up at hospital emergency departments. We apologize for the wait — we know it can be stressful waiting for an ambulance.”

Prior to the arrival of the ambulance, local firefighters arrived on scene just before 11:20 a.m. to provide first aid for the hockey player.

The provincial health service said wait times for ambulances in Penticton on Wednesday were “longer than average.”

“BCEHS responds to the most critically ill and injured patients first, by prioritizing the ambulance response based on a medical priority dispatch system used around the world,” the email added.

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships touched down at Penticton’s local arena this week, welcoming 80 teams from as close as Vancouver Island to as far as Manitoba.

Players aged 13 to 18 are taking part.

The injured player was transported to hospital after a 42-minute wait after some ambulance crews were occupied at the hospital’s emergency department.

“Our dispatch has a process to upgrade a call to a higher priority response if a patient’s condition worsens,” BCEHS concluded.

READ MORE: Princeton and Keremeos to get 24-hour ambulance service

READ MORE: Ambulance comes from Keremeos to Highway 3 rollover on Anarchist Mountain

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency callsOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
Pacific herring spawn spectacle surfaces along West Coast
Next story
Man deemed 1 of Canada’s ‘most notorious child molesters’ being released from B.C. prison

Just Posted

A rider carries her speed down a trail reinforced by rocks in the Simpcw trail network. (Paul Masukowitz photo)
Allies Mountain Bikes Festival for trail users to show love and support

Loon Lake artist Janet Harman with her painting ‘Splashmaker’, which won first place in the ‘Emerging Artist: 2D’ category at the recent Art Exposed exhibit in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Loon Lake artist pleasantly surprised by first place at art show

Charlene and John Boscott of the Clinton Annual Ball committee at the small-scale version of the Clinton Ball that took place in September 2020. The traditional ball is returning this year for the first time since 2019. (Photo credit: Clinton Annual Ball committee) Charlene and John Boscott of the Clinton Annual Ball committee at the small-scale version of the Clinton Ball that took place in September 2020. The traditional ball is returning this year for the first time since 2019. (Photo credit: Clinton Annual Ball committee)
After cancellation scare, Clinton Ball returns for 155th year

A flock of flamingos decorate one yard for the first Ashcroft treasure hunt in 2020. Organizers of this year’s event are once again looking for Ashcroft properties to take part. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Participating properties sought for Ashcroft Easter treasure hunt