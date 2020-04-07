An Air North flight arrives in Whitehorse in 2016. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Yukon agents placed at B.C. and N.W.T. boundaries to limit spread of COVID-19

People traveling to Alaska, Northwest Territories must complete their transit within 24 hours of entry

Yukon says it has placed enforcement officers at its boundaries and at the Whitehorse airport to get details of travellers self-isolation plans, their contact information and to look for any symptoms of COVID-19.

The government says officers were stationed on Monday at five checkpoints from British Columbia and one from the Northwest Territories.

Yukon’s government says in a news release that anyone travelling through the territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

READ MORE: Canadian cases, by province

It says people going through to Alaska or the Northwest Territories are required to complete their transit within 24 hours of their entry.

Those passing through have also been warned to avoid unnecessary contact with others when they stop for food or fuel.

The medical health officer says all seven recorded cases of COVID-19 in Yukon are connected to travel outside the territory or to known contacts.

The territory has not had any known cases of community transmission.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

