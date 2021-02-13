August 5, 1930 – February 13, 2021

The family is saddened to announce the passing of Jim at Jackson House in Ashcroft BC. Jim passed away peacefully on the morning of January 13, 2021.

Jim was born at Oak lake Manitoba. He is predeceased by his father Peter Rempel and mother Helena Rempel, brothers Pete and Hank, sisters Kathy and Vicky, his wife Maria 1955 and his wife Rose in 2010 and daughter Cindy.

He leaves behind to remember his love of playing the Accordion, music, hunting, fishing travelling and storytelling, to his daughter Ramona, son Jim (Nancy), brother George and sister Lena, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and many friends he made over his many travels.

At his request there will be no service.