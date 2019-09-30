The Thoms family sadly announces the passing of Roland M. Thoms who was unexpectedly taken by a heart attack earlier this month.

Roland was born in Carbonear, Newfoundland, the second eldest child of John Charles and Marjorie Thoms. His love for Newfoundland, family & cod fishing never wavered.

Roland is pre-deceased by his parents; John Charles and Marjorie (Forward), his step-mother Linda (Clarke), his brother John, brother in-law Bert Coish and nephews Jerry and Bobby.

Sadly missed by; his wife of 58 years, Lorna, children; Sandra, Lisa (Tony) & Corbett, grandchildren; Haley, Kayla, Austin (Maddi), Reese, Dylan, Dane & Jacob and his 1st great grandchild Mason, siblings; sister Bertha Coish, brothers Winston (Olive) and Allan plus many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

St. Bartholomew’s Hospital Auxiliary Memorial Fund PO Box 697, Lytton, BC V0K 1Z0 or St. James Anglican Church, 13 Bond Street, Carbonear, NL A1Y 1C4