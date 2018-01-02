Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

2018 is here, and it’s time for a new start

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart looks ahead to a new year and new initiatives.

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

January is upon us, and with it comes a fresh start and time to reflect on the past year. It has been an interesting year for Interior B.C., one that was difficult for many who had to deal with devastating floods and wildfires.

Despite the change in seasons, recovery from these disasters is far from over. For those affected, the Red Cross has begun phase two of its wildfire support initiative, targeting small businesses, non-profit organizations, and First Nations with traditional cultural livelihoods located on-reserve. Applications for phase two can be made online at https://www.bcfiressmallbusiness.ca/ and are being accepted until April 6, 2018.

I am so proud to be a part of a resilient community that is focused on the opportunities that lie ahead in 2018. I am looking forward to seeing work on Clinton’s seniors’ housing project proceed. The land has now been transferred to the Crown, so we will be working hard to get the next phase moving forward.

Important highway work like the Ten Mile Slide project is also proceeding. This project will create jobs and make travel safer in our region. I am also very pleased that upgrades to the emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital are underway, which will help attract and retain doctors and other health professionals to our rural communities. There is much to be thankful for, and it is going to be a great year!

Wishing you all the best,

Jackie Tegart


editorial@accjournal.ca
