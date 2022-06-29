Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart congratulates the grads of 2022

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

This is such a special time of year for our graduating high school students, who have not only completed their K-12 educational journey but are about to take that exciting next step in their lives, whether it’s post-secondary studies, a new job, or some well-deserved time off to explore.

I recently had the opportunity to address the graduates of Desert Sands School in Ashcroft, and what a bright and energized group of students we celebrated. I joined other local leaders in recognizing the tremendous amount of work and effort students have put in, and the many friendships they have built and connections they have made along the way. Teachers and school staff deserve a round of applause as well, for all the academic and personal support they have offered over the years.

We also acknowledge the tireless efforts of parents, caregivers, friends, and neighbours who have helped our students grow and become the fantastic individuals they are today. I know a few tears are being shed as we watch these talented young people pursue their dreams.

Our youth were among the groups that were on the forefront of my mind during the spring sitting of the Legislature, as the Opposition continued to press the government to make headway on affordability issues. If we want young people to be educated and trained here at home, and able to make positive contributions to our community, we need to ensure they have access to things like affordable housing and child care, and that they see some relief from the skyrocketing costs of fuel and groceries. So far, government action has not kept pace with the promises made.

Although the Legislative session is over, I will continue to advocate for better supports for the next generation of students and workers throughout Fraser-Nicola.



