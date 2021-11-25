(from l) Artists Kathleen Kinasewich, Lilly Krantz, and Andrea Ardiles with the mural they created based on the Butterflyway Project. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

(from l) Artists Kathleen Kinasewich, Lilly Krantz, and Andrea Ardiles with the mural they created based on the Butterflyway Project. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes about how the Butterflyway Project inspired a new Ashcroft public artwork

Dear Editor,

It was lovely to see the front page pictures of the butterfly mural that Kathleen Kinasewich and company painted on the Ashcroft HUB (the Journal, Nov. 11). The mural is beautiful and inspiring, but it is so much more.

It grew out of the Butterflyway Project, which is supported by the David Suzuki Foundation. There are 1,200 butterflyway rangers across Canada who are busy creating pollinator patches coast to coast.

Hopefully you’ve noticed two patches here in Ashcroft: one at the HUB and one in front of Slim Jim’s. They are planted with native plants and feature pieces of wood and bare ground, because that’s what pollinators need. They are small, but they are a start.

To be designated a butterflyway, 12 pollinator patches need to be established across the town. Currently there are 61 designated Butterflyways across Canada. You don’t have to be an expert gardener or a naturalist to become involved. It’s a movement: a way to spread hope and delight in our natural world.

It’s easy to be discouraged in the face of heat domes, fires, floods, atmospheric rivers, and oh yeah, biodiversity loss. There is so much that we can do individually and collectively to turn the tide. Please check out the Butterflyway Beyond Hope BC Facebook page for more information.

Anne McKague

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
B.C.’s mental health crisis is bad and getting worse

Just Posted

Damage to a section of road along Highway 8 about six kilometres east of Spences Bridge. (Photo credit: Ryan Papps)
One person confirmed missing after flooding devastates properties along Highway 8

Ashcroft RCMP are advising residents to secure their vehicles after a spate of truck thefts in the area. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Two arrests made after spate of vehicle thefts in Ashcroft and Cache Creek

The Village of Ashcroft supporting Plaid Friday during the Santa Parade in Ashcroft in December 2019. This year’s Plaid Friday event on Nov. 26 in both Clinton and Ashcroft gives people a chance to shop locally, support local businesses, and receive a gift as a thank you. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
Support local shops in Clinton and Ashcroft on Plaid Friday

The cenotaph at Bonaparte First Nation commemorates missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cenotaph unveiled at Bonaparte First Nation on Remembrance Day