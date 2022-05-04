Dear Editor,

At 91, I feel it might be time for me to remind the people I’ve lived with here that I remain alive and well, with a mind still able to reason. The reason for this reminder is because I have been hearing comments from persons just a couple of decades away from my age that reflect disrespect.

It’s been written many times before that old age is not an infirmity. On the contrary: it is affirmation of a live lived well.

I am ever grateful to friends who do for me. They dig my flower bed, weed it, and make it ready for bedding plants. I am ever grateful for books brought to me from our local library. I am ever grateful for family who keep in touch and show me what they are doing. I am ever grateful for care aides who see to my basic needs with dignity and genuine care. I am ever grateful for friends who see that my larder remains sufficient, and call and ask if I need something.

Finally, I am ever grateful that I live in a caring community that looks after the needs of all who arrive at old age with a hopeful heart.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.



Letters to the editor