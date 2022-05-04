Letters to the editor stock image

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to say that old age is not an infirmity

Dear Editor,

At 91, I feel it might be time for me to remind the people I’ve lived with here that I remain alive and well, with a mind still able to reason. The reason for this reminder is because I have been hearing comments from persons just a couple of decades away from my age that reflect disrespect.

It’s been written many times before that old age is not an infirmity. On the contrary: it is affirmation of a live lived well.

I am ever grateful to friends who do for me. They dig my flower bed, weed it, and make it ready for bedding plants. I am ever grateful for books brought to me from our local library. I am ever grateful for family who keep in touch and show me what they are doing. I am ever grateful for care aides who see to my basic needs with dignity and genuine care. I am ever grateful for friends who see that my larder remains sufficient, and call and ask if I need something.

Finally, I am ever grateful that I live in a caring community that looks after the needs of all who arrive at old age with a hopeful heart.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters to the editor

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cole’s Notes: It’s hard to be young these days

Just Posted

New information from the 2021 Census of Canada shows that local communities are getting older. (Photo credit: Nick Youngson/Picpedia.org)
Census figures show local communities are getting older

Interior Health has made changes to lab services in Clinton and Ashcroft. (Photo credit: pixabay)
Interior Health makes changes to labratory services in Clinton and Ashcroft

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek turns down request for First Nations cannabis store

Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility, Ashcroft, January 2021. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft to reimburse Thompson View Manor for utility overpayment