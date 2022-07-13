Letters to the Editor

Interior Health says that new family physicians are joining the Ashcroft clinic

Dear Editor,

I am writing to provide some additional information on behalf of Interior Health following the July 7 advertisement advising that Dr. Adeosun will leave her family practice in Ashcroft on Sept. 23.

First, I want to thank Dr. Adeosun for the three years of service to the community. We are grateful for Dr. Adeosun’s support.

Understandably, this news is upsetting to her patients. The loss of a family doctor is always concerning, particularly in a small community so committed to maintaining local primary care services.

We want to assure you that Interior Health is dedicated to the same goal and is working diligently to develop health services designed to provide Ashcroft and the surrounding area with stable primary care.

We are pleased to share that a new family physician will be joining the Ashcroft medical clinic on Sept. 17. A third physician is expected to join the clinic next spring. We expect to be able to provide further updates on health services in the area in the fall.

Also, as a reminder, other health care services in Ashcroft, including Home Health and blood collection, as well as emergency department hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, remain in place.

Diane Shendruk

VP, Clinical Operations, IH North

Interior Health



