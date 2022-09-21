Queen Elizabeth II at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria. (Photo credit: Derrick Ditchburn)

Queen Elizabeth II at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria. (Photo credit: Derrick Ditchburn)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes about the lack of power and influence of the British monarchy

Dear Editor,

Our late Queen had no political power. She was the symbolic head of the British nation and the Commonwealth.

King Charles likewise has no political power whatsoever. He, too, is the symbolic figurehead of Britain and the Commonwealth. Queen Victoria also had no political power.

The decisions made and the actions taken by the government and economic powers of England created the colonial domination. The royal figureheads of the British and other nations lost all political power some time ago.

Canada is a very new country, not even two hundred years old. Churches and the government colluded to create residential schools. The royal family had no power or influence over this. In fact, any actions or words from royal families to influence matters was not tolerated. Any attempt was severely dealt with.

The British people fought long and hard to eliminate the power of royalty. I think these facts are not fully known. History is not everyone’s favourite subject.

Esther

Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters to the editor

Previous story
WOLF: Which toys would make the cut for induction into your own Hall of Fame?
Next story
The Editor’s Desk: An Elizabethan epitaph

Just Posted

Volunteers at Cornwall Fire Lookout on Sept. 11. (Photo credit: Travis Ketcheson)
Many hands make light work at Cornwall fire lookout work bee

There will be craft-making, artisans, live music, dancing, games, and more at the Lytton River Festival, taking place Sept. 24–25. (Photo credit: Lytton River Festival)
Postponed Lytton River Festival set to take place Sept. 24-25

A vehicle incident has closed one lane of Highway 1 south of Ashcroft. (Drive B.C. photo)
Vehicle incident closes lane on Highway 1

Four incumbent School District No. 74 trustees — Larry Casper (second from l), Valerie Adrian (third from l), Donna Aljam (third from r), and Orra Storkan (second from r) — have been acclaimed, and will be returning for another term. (Photo credit: School District No. 74)
Six of seven trustees acclaimed in School District No. 74