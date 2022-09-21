A reader writes about the lack of power and influence of the British monarchy

Dear Editor,

Our late Queen had no political power. She was the symbolic head of the British nation and the Commonwealth.

King Charles likewise has no political power whatsoever. He, too, is the symbolic figurehead of Britain and the Commonwealth. Queen Victoria also had no political power.

The decisions made and the actions taken by the government and economic powers of England created the colonial domination. The royal figureheads of the British and other nations lost all political power some time ago.

Canada is a very new country, not even two hundred years old. Churches and the government colluded to create residential schools. The royal family had no power or influence over this. In fact, any actions or words from royal families to influence matters was not tolerated. Any attempt was severely dealt with.

The British people fought long and hard to eliminate the power of royalty. I think these facts are not fully known. History is not everyone’s favourite subject.

Esther

Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters to the editor