Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank all the wonderful workers and staff who work so hard to keep our hospital clean and safe for us. Also, the staff who keep our lab, X-ray, and front office open. The dedicated nurses who come in especially to work in the ER and also work so hard to care for the patients in the extended health area who are there 24/7. They do this without complaint, so cheerfully, and always with a smile.

Last but not least, an extra special thanks to the incredible nurses who work in the Public Health area, who not only keep their department open seven days a week; they also visit the shut-ins and are always either in the office or out helping wherever they are needed in our community.

We are all so fortunate to have you. You are so extra special! Thank you!

Hey, why don’t we all do something kind for someone this week on behalf of all of these people who are always doing for us or our loved ones? Thanks.

Lorrie Gerard

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

I take it that there’s no fear of the COVID-19 virus here. People mingling, chatting, shopping, doing what they’ve always done.

In the face of signs posted just about everywhere, I see elderly women seated barely two feet apart from each other, chatting amiably for an hour (one of them on oxygen 24/7, with COPD). A smoke problem in Assisted Living on Mother’s Day brought out the fire crew, the fire bell ringing for minutes. Tenants gathered at the entry of the Manor, as required, but they mingled. Mingled companionably, chatting, waiting for the fire bell to stop.

People are gathering on the beaches in Vancouver. There is little or no attempt to comply with the advice of our Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonny Henry. Do they have a death wish? some might ask. No, they don’t have a death wish. They just don’t think the virus can touch them. People never do imagine they can be afflicted, die. Maybe it’s human nature not to wonder why they’ve been spared.

But anyone listening to the news must surely know what is going on. Caregivers here in Ashcroft wear gloves, masks, coveralls. Some people, God bless them, know the virus can kill. Cut off your ability to breath. Damage your brain.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
